HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Friday, Saturday and Sunday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 240 cases of COVID-19.
Venango County, the state said, reported five new virus-related deaths, raising the county's total deaths to 40.
Clarion County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the county's total deaths to 38.
Among the statewide 4,884 new cases reported Sunday, 7,174 new cases reported Saturday and 7,581 additional cases reported Friday were 131 from Venango County (112 confirmed and 19 probable), 59 from Clarion County (43 confirmed and 16 probable), and 50 from Forest County (49 confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,280 cases (1,901 confirmed and 379 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,944 cases (1,328 confirmed and 616 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 292 cases (257 confirmed and 35 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at three.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported seven new virus-related deaths over Friday through Sunday, giving the county 127 total deaths.
The county also reported 235 additional cases (233 confirmed and two probable). Mercer County now has a cumulative total of 5,698 cases (4,763 confirmed and 935 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three new virus-related deaths between Friday and Saturday, giving the county 70 total deaths.
The county also reported 138 additional cases (137 confirmed and one probable) from Friday through Sunday. Crawford County now has a cumulative total of 4,690 cases (3,822 confirmed and 868 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported Friday through Sunday raise the cumulative total of cases to 610,025 (551,742 confirmed and 58,283 probable).
- Statewide, there were 127 new deaths reported Sunday, 26 new deaths reported Saturday and 139 additional deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 15,010, the state said.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,995. Statewide, there have been 3,231,463 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated on Saturday, shows Clarion County added six resident cases and two employee cases. The county now has 181 resident cases, 70 employee cases and 15 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added one resident case. The county now has 193 resident cases, 31 employee cases and 17 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County added 27 resident cases. The county now has 65 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated on Saturday, shows there are now 50,970 resident cases and 9,180 cases among employees for a total of 60,150 cases at 1,454 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state on Saturday said there are a total of 8,412 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."