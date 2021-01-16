HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 and four new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
The state said three of those deaths were reported from Venango County and the other death from Forest County, raising Venango County’s total deaths to 62 and Forest County’s total deaths to nine.
The state said Venango County also reported 19 new cases (14 confirmed and five probable), Forest County reported five new confirmed cases, and Clarion County reported 13 new cases (eight confirmed and five probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,877 cases (2,368 confirmed and 509 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 585 cases (535 confirmed and 50 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,326 cases (1,535 confirmed and 791 probable). The county’s total number of deaths stands at 56.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported five additional virus-related deaths on Saturday, giving the county 191 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 55 new cases (38 confirmed and 17 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,960 cases (5,653 confirmed and 1,307 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 111 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 30 new cases (16 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,539 cases (4,501 confirmed and 1,038 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Saturday reported 7,166 new statewide positive cases, 1,119 more than the number reported Friday, raising the cumulative total to 761,777 cases (672,439 confirmed and 89,338 probable). There are 21,475 cases among health care workers.
- Statewide, there are 4,848 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,010 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients are age 65 or older.
- Statewide, there were 231 new deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 19,188, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
-The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 76%.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 17,038, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,455,231 negative test results.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added two resident cases and two employee cases. The county now has 236 resident cases, 96 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County added one resident cases and one death. The county now has 117 resident cases, 24 employee cases and five deaths at one unnamed facility.
That same chart continues to show Venango County with 217 resident cases, 39 employee cases and 24 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 59,243 resident cases and 11,157 cases among employees for a total of 70,400 cases at 1,513 facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 9,985 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on “Coronavirus (COVID-19).”