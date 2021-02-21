HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
The additional death reported raises Venango County's total deaths to 80, according to the state.
Among the 2,818 new cases reported Saturday and 1,906 new cases reported Sunday were five from Venango County (four confirmed and one probable), 29 from Clarion County (one confirmed and 28 probable), and five additional cases from Forest County (four confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,286 cases (2,666 confirmed and 620 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,650 cases (1,708 confirmed and 942 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 81.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,377 cases (1,322 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 20.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 25 new cases over the weekend (19 confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,933 cases (6,350 confirmed and 1,583 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 237.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 16 new confirmed cases over the weekend, giving the county a cumulative total of 6,273 cases (5,012 confirmed and 1,261 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 136.
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 913,497 (787,614 confirmed and 125,883 probable).
- Statewide, there were 90 new deaths reported Saturday and 27 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 23,597.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."