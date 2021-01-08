Tri-county area reports 51 cases; new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango and Clarion counties each.
The additional deaths raise Venango County's total to 56 and Clarion County's total to 51, according to the state.
The state said Venango County also reported 20 new cases (16 confirmed and four probable), Clarion County reported 14 new cases (12 confirmed and two probable), and Forest County reported 17 new cases (14 confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,629 cases (2,165 confirmed and 464 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,185 cases (1,465 confirmed and 720 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 371 cases (326 confirmed and 720 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at four.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported six additional virus-related deaths on Friday, giving the county 160 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 132 new cases (107 confirmed and 25 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,498 cases (5,326 confirmed and 1,172 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported four additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 96 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 64 new cases (57 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,208 cases (4,224 confirmed and 984 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Friday reported 10,178 new statewide positive cases, 480 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 703,265 (624,688 confirmed and 78,577 probable). There are 20,341 cases among health care workers.
- Statewide, there are 5,491 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,113 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients are age 65 or older.
- Statewide, there were 215 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 17,394, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
- The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 73%, up 1% from what had been reported.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,476, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,352,377 negative test results.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added one resident case. The county now has 218 resident cases, 87 employee cases and 22 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Venango County subtracted one resident case. The county now has 201 resident cases, 37 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Forest county added four resident cases. The county now has 99 resident cases, nine employee cases and two deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 56,278 resident cases and 10,416 cases among employees for a total of 66,694 cases at 1,491 facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 9,333 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
- Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 10,737 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 9,076 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,677 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has 17 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Four of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."