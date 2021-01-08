Tri-county area reports 51 cases; new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango and Clarion counties each.

The additional deaths raise Venango County's total to 56 and Clarion County's total to 51, according to the state.

The state said Venango County also reported 20 new cases (16 confirmed and four probable), Clarion County reported 14 new cases (12 confirmed and two probable), and Forest County reported 17 new cases (14 confirmed and three probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,629 cases (2,165 confirmed and 464 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,185 cases (1,465 confirmed and 720 probable).

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 371 cases (326 confirmed and 720 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at four.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported six additional virus-related deaths on Friday, giving the county 160 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 132 new cases (107 confirmed and 25 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,498 cases (5,326 confirmed and 1,172 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported four additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 96 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 64 new cases (57 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,208 cases (4,224 confirmed and 984 probable).

Statewide statistics

- The state on Friday reported 10,178 new statewide positive cases, 480 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 703,265 (624,688 confirmed and 78,577 probable). There are 20,341 cases among health care workers.

- Statewide, there are 5,491 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,113 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients are age 65 or older.

- Statewide, there were 215 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 17,394, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

- The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 73%, up 1% from what had been reported.

- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,476, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,352,377 negative test results.

Care facilities

- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added one resident case. The county now has 218 resident cases, 87 employee cases and 22 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

The chart also shows Venango County subtracted one resident case. The county now has 201 resident cases, 37 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.

That same chart shows Forest county added four resident cases. The county now has 99 resident cases, nine employee cases and two deaths at one unnamed facility.

- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 56,278 resident cases and 10,416 cases among employees for a total of 66,694 cases at 1,491 facilities in all 67 counties.

- The state said there are a total of 9,333 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Area health systems

- Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 10,737 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 9,076 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,677 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Friday, the hospital has 17 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Four of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Tri-county area reports 51 cases; new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango and Clarion counties each.

Free

Area reports 52 new cases; 2 new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Free

Biden calls on mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “just simple decency” as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.

Free

Tri-county area reports 162 new cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.

+2
Fire and ice
Free

Fire and ice

  • From staff reports

Oil City residents braved the cold Thursday to celebrate the new year with the city's First Night festivities.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!

Let's look ahead to a better 2021
Free

Let's look ahead to a better 2021

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The simple salutation of "Happy New Year" has taken on a whole new meaning this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling economy and the brutal mishmash of politics.

+3
Boy's Christmas gift
Free

Boy's Christmas gift

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Franklin boy's festive Christmas display has netted him about $1,000 in donations that he plans to pass on to Precious Paws Animal Rescue in memory of the family's dog.

'Tireless' volunteer honored as Citizen of Year
Free

'Tireless' volunteer honored as Citizen of Year

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Lisa Winger, a lifelong Oil City resident whose "tireless commitment to those in need" has made a strong mark on her community, has been chosen as the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Citizen of the Year.

Free

Food distribution scheduled today in Clarion

Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. today, or while supplies last. There is no requirement other than a need to receive a box from the church, which is located at 700 Wood St.

+4
Help for students
Free

Help for students

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As schools have moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the United Way of Venango County has opened several learning hubs in the county where students who are struggling with remote learning can go for assistance.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Merry Christmas!

Free

Tri-county area reports 70 new cases and 3 deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.

'Hard one to take'
Free

'Hard one to take'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The announcement earlier this month that JC Penney in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors in March deals yet another blow to a community that has seen businesses depart throughout recent years.

+3
Santa comes to town
Free

Santa comes to town

  • From staff reports

Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department helped spread the holiday spirit on Saturday.

+3
Shot in the arm
Free

Shot in the arm

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.

Free

Tri-county area reports 70 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.

Free

Tri-county area adds 83 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.

Local roadways shut down
Free

Local roadways shut down

Halyday Run Road in Oil City has been closed due to poor travel conditions.. Victory Heights Hill and Kennerdell Road in Cranberry Township have also been shut down.

'Perfect opportunity'
Free

'Perfect opportunity'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.