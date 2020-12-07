Tri-county area reports 69 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.
One of those deaths occurred Friday, two occurred Saturday and one occurred Sunday, according to BHS.
The state said Venango County reported 40 new cases (36 confirmed and four probable), Clarion County reported 21 new cases (11 confirmed and 10 probable), and Forest County reported eight additional cases (seven confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,256 cases (1,018 confirmed and 238 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 12.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,337 cases (916 confirmed and 421 probable) The county's total number of deaths, according to state statistics, stands at 11.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 131 cases (112 confirmed and 19 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at one.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death Monday, giving the county 58 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 90 new cases (85 confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 3,693 cases (3,129 confirmed and 564 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 79 new cases (70 confirmed and nine probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,523 cases (1,947 confirmed and 576 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 30.
Statewide statistics
-The state on Monday reported 6,330 new statewide positive cases, 2,300 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 426,444 (394,455 confirmed and 31,989 probable). There are 15,592 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 5,300 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,107 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
- Statewide, there were 42 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 11,373, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 40,011 resident cases and 7,322 cases among employees for a total of 47,333 cases at 1,341 distinct facilities in 66 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 6,952 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Clarion County added 55 resident cases and two employee cases. The county now has 91 resident cases, 37 employee cases and two deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows that Venango County added 20 new resident cases, giving the county 120 resident cases, 10 employee cases and six deaths at five unnamed facilities.
The chart also now shows Forest County added one resident case, giving the county four resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 58%.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,639. Statewide, there have been 2,943,283 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
- Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 9,410 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 7,917 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,078 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has 16 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Four of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."