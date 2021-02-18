HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each county in the tri-county area.
The additional deaths bring Venango County's total deaths to 79, Clarion County's to 80 and Forest County's to 20.
Venango County, the state said, also reported six new cases (four confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported one new probable case, and Forest County subtracted one confirmed case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,268 cases (2,654 confirmed and 614 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,607 cases (1,705 confirmed and 902 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,371 cases (1,317 confirmed and 54 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Thursday, giving the county 237 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 12 new cases (nine confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,880 cases (6,310 confirmed and 1,570 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 15 new cases (11 confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,233 cases (4,985 confirmed and 1,248 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 135.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 3,345 new statewide positive cases, 68 fewer than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 905,995 cases (781,888 confirmed and 124,107 probable). There are 24,313 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide there are 2,174 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 465 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide there is a total of 23,413 virus-related deaths.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows no new cases were reported in the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, stands at 259 resident cases, 46 employee cases and 30 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 238 resident cases, 105 employee cases and 41 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 22 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 65,817 resident cases and 12,755 cases among employees for a total of 78,572 cases at 1,556 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,127 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest on Thursday reported the hospital had collected 11,181 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Wednesday, including 1,758 tests at the hospital and 9,423 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 783 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has five COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."