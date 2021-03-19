HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases, Clarion County reported four new confirmed cases and Forest County reported one new probable case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,488 cases (2,800 confirmed and 688 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 89.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,765 cases (1,767 confirmed and 998 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 87.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,386 cases (1,330 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 245 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 13 new cases (six confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,395 cases (6,656 confirmed and 1,739 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 13 new cases (10 confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,580 cases (5,226 confirmed and 1,354 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 140.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 3,455 new statewide positive cases, 329 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 980,302 cases (838,446 confirmed and 141,856 probable). There are 25,976 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide there are 1,486 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 287 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 35 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 24,741, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added one resident case, giving the county 246 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Venango County, the state said, stands at 322 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 68,798 resident cases and 13,994 cases among employees for a total of 82,792 cases at 1,562 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,827 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
— Of the 4,699,560 doses of vaccine allocated through March 20, the state said, 4,043,398 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 13,574 in Venango County, 15,027 in Clarion County and 2,634 in Forest County.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,353 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 10,468 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,960 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."