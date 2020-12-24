Tri-county area reports 70 new cases and 3 deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.
Clarion County, the state said, also reported 35 new cases (17 confirmed and 18 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,885 cases (1,285 confirmed and 600 probable). The county now has 36 total deaths.
Venango County, the state said, reported 24 new cases (17 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,149 cases (1,789 confirmed and 360 probable). The county now has 36 total deaths.
Forest County, the state said, reported 11 new cases (10 confirmed and one probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 242 cases (207 confirmed and 35 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at three.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported seven additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, giving the county 120 total deaths.
The county also reported 99 new cases (76 confirmed and 23 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,463 cases (4,530 confirmed and 933 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death, giving the county 67 total deaths.
The county also reported 73 new cases (59 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,552 cases (3,685 confirmed and 867 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Thursday reported 9,230 new statewide positive cases, 375 fewer the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 590,386 (532,939 confirmed and 57,447 probable). There are 18,340 cases among health care workers.
- Statewide, there are 6,142 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,263 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients are age 65 or older.
- Statewide, there were 276 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 14,718, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
- The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 63%, up 1% from what had been reported.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,783. Statewide, there have been 3,193,528 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added five resident cases, one employee case and six deaths. The county now has 175 resident cases, 68 employee cases and 15 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added 10 resident cases, one employee case and two deaths. The county now has 192 resident cases, 31 employee cases and 17 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County added 10 resident cases. The county now has 38 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 49,840 resident cases and 9,070 cases among employees for a total of 58,910 cases at 1,443 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 8,412 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."