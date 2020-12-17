Tri-county area reports 70 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.

The county, which now has 28 total deaths, also reported 38 new cases (26 confirmed and 12 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,841 cases (1,537 confirmed and 304 probable), according to the state.

Clarion County, the state said, reported 28 new cases (19 confirmed and nine probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,689 cases (1,162 confirmed and 527 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 23.  

Forest County, the state said, reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 185 cases (155 confirmed and 30 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at two.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported four additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, giving the county 90 total deaths.

The county also reported 83 new cases (69 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,834 cases (4,022 confirmed and 812 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported five additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 54 total deaths.

The county also reported 54 new cases (44 confirmed and 10 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,040 cases (3,288 confirmed and 752 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Thursday reported 9,966 new statewide positive cases, 83 fewer than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 529,335 (481,810 confirmed and 47,525 probable). There are 17,326 cases among health care workers.

— Statewide, there are 6,346 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,238 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

— Statewide there were 224 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 13,392, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 60%, up 1% from what had been reported.

— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,439. Statewide, there have been 3,101,764 people who have tested negative.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added 12 resident cases and one death. The county now has 149 resident cases, 59 employee cases and seven deaths among six unnamed facilities.

That same chart shows Venango County added four resident cases and three deaths. The county now has 159 resident cases, 24 employee cases and 12 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.

The chart continues to show Forest County with 10 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 45,858 resident cases and 8,411 cases among employees for a total of 54,269 cases at 1,418 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 7,871 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

