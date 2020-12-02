Tri-county area reports more virus cases, deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.

Clarion County, the state said, reported 45 additional cases (30 confirmed and 15 probable).

In addition, Butler Health System reported two additional virus-related deaths at Clarion Hospital that are not reflected in Wednesday's data from the state.

Forest County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative cases total of 1,050 (843 confirmed and 207 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative cases total of 1,070 (738 confirmed and 332 probable).

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative cases total of 102 (89 confirmed and 13 probable).

Elsewhere in the region

Crawford County, the state said, reported five new virus-related deaths, raising the county's total deaths to 24.

The county also reported 119 new cases (67 confirmed and 52 probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 2,126 (1,649 confirmed and 477 probable).

Mercer County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Wednesday, raising the county's total deaths to 52.

The county also reported 50 new cases (20 confirmed and 30 probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 3,059 (2,578 confirmed and 481 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Wednesday reported 8,291 new statewide positive cases, 2,615 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 375,431 (348,043 confirmed and 27,388 probable). There are 14,871 cases among health care workers.

Statewide, there are 4,744 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 967 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.

— Statewide, there were 194 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 10,757, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

Care facilities

— The state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated late Tuesday, shows Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation reported one additional death, nine new resident cases and four new employee cases. The facility's cumulative statistics now list 93 resident cases, 58 employee cases and eight total deaths.

Additionally in that DOH document, Sugar Creek Station Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation now lists five resident cases to go with its fewer than five employee cases. In the previous update of Nov. 27, the document showed fewer than five resident cases.

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Sligo now lists 14 employee cases and six resident cases. The document previously showed fewer than five employee cases at the facility.

Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation now lists five employee cases to go with its 14 resident cases. The document previously showed fewer than five employee cases.

Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville now lists fewer than five resident cases to go with its fewer than five employee cases.

The DOH document also continues to show: Oakwood Heights of Presbyterian SeniorCare in Oil City, fewer than five employee cases; and UPMC Northwest Transitional Care Unit, fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.

— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was also was updated late on Tuesday, now shows Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem with five resident cases and five employee cases. Previously, the facility had fewer than five employee cases.

Cumulative statistics from the document continue to show: Clarion Senior Living, five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases; Country Springs Personal Care Home in Sligo, fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.

Cumulative statistics also continue to show Oil City Senior Living with fewer than five employee cases.

— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County has added one new virus-related death and eight resident cases. The county now has 46 resident cases, 19 employee cases and two deaths among six unnamed facilities.

That same chart now shows Venango County added 12 resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 95 resident cases, seven employee cases and six deaths reported among four unnamed facilities.

The chart also continues to show Forest County with four resident cases and two employee cases at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 36,628 resident cases and 6,885 cases among employees for a total of 43,513 cases at 1,289 distinct facilities in 65 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 6,531 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Recovery rate and testing

— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 60%.

— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 25 and Tuesday is 371,101, including 46,070 positive results, according to the state.

— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,325. Statewide, there have been 2,852,624 people who have tested negative.

Area health systems

— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 9,097 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 7,633 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 901 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, the hospital has 27 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Seven of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Clarion Hospital sees increase in virus patients

Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.

Free

Tri-county area reports more virus cases, deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.

Winter Storm Warning
Free

Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.

Free

Central Elementary has 3 positive virus cases

Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.

Free

Area reports 59 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.

Free

Area weekend cases top 100

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 136 cases of COVID-19.

Free

Tri-county area records new virus cases

HARRISBURG--The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and three probable), Forest County reported 20 new confirmed cases, and Venango County reported 18 new confirmed cases.

Free

Tri-County reports new virus cases

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).

+3
No Starlight Ball in '21
Free

No Starlight Ball in '21

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

In a year that would have marked a milestone, one of Oil City's most popular holiday venues for young students has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health directives.

Free

Tri-county area records 122 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (65 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 47 new cases (32 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported five new confirmed cases.

+2
Perilous rescue
Free

Perilous rescue

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Three people were injured in a water rescue Tuesday on the Allegheny River in Oil City after the city fire department's boat flipped during the rescue.

Free

Area has 57 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 (27 confirmed and four probable) and Venango County reported 26 new cases (21 confirmed and five probable).

Free

Area reports 66 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 (21 confirmed and 20 probable) and Venango County reported 25 new cases (19 confirmed and six probable).

+5
A helping hand
Free

A helping hand

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

An amazing 1,260 turkeys were distributed at the annual Friends for Food campaign in a socially distanced drive-through on Saturday at the Rocky Grove fire hall.

+5
Light-Up Night ignites magic and excitement of the season
Free

Light-Up Night ignites magic and excitement of the season

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Franklin's annual Light-Up Night on Saturday may not have had its usual pomp and circumstance, but the simple celebration of the holiday season succeeded in what it always set out to do and ignited the magic and excitement in the hearts of countless residents.

Free

Area weekend cases hit 111

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 111 cases of COVID-19.

Free

Tri-county has nearly 100 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Forest County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 (18 confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported 52 additional cases (39 confirmed and 13 probable) and Venango County reported 23 new cases (20 confirmed and three probable).

Free

Area reports 67 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 (30 confirmed and six probable), Clarion County reported 29 new cases (16 confirmed and 13 probable) and Forest County reported two additional cases (one confirmed and one probable).

Heath's owners plan another Thanksgiving spread
Free

Heath's owners plan another Thanksgiving spread

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Love for their childhood neighborhood combined with cooking talents and a big supply of food are prompting two Oil City sisters to offer a bountiful spread for Thanksgiving.

+4
Trash and treasure
Free

Trash and treasure

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Anyone who walks by the Clarion County Courthouse could be inclined to stop in their tracks and be awestruck by the Victorian-style structure, particularly its clock tower.

Free

Area reports 39 additional COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 (19 confirmed and six probable) and Clarion County reported 14 new confirmed cases.

Free

Tri-county area has 38 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 (13 confirmed and seven probable), Venango County reported 16 new cases (11 confirmed and five probable) and Forest County reported two additional cases (one confirmed and one pr…

+3
Franklin tree arrives
Free

Franklin tree arrives

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Franklin now that the official community tree has arrived.

Free

Tri-county has 55 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 (24 confirmed and eight probable), Venango County reported 22 new cases (13 confirmed and nine probable) and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.

+3
Franklin celebration
Free

Franklin celebration

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

The Liberty Building in Franklin was alive with activity Friday as four new businesses were officially welcomed to the city.

Free

Forest Area School District announces online plans

Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda Hetrick announced the district will move to remote instruction beginning Monday through Dec. 4. She cites the state Department of Health's determination that portions of the district are in the "substantial" level of COVID-19 transmission as …

Free

Redbank Valley announces online learning plan

Redbank Valley School District will move to remote instruction for all students beginning Monday, with an anticipated return to in-school instruction on Dec. 1, according to a letter that was sent to parents from Superintendent John R. Mastillo.

Free

Clarion-Limestone announces remote learning plan

The Clarion-Limestone Area School District next week will go to remote learning on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A decision on what learning model to continue with will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday during the school board's meeting at the high school.