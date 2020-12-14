HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Venango County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death Monday, giving the county 22 total deaths.

Butler Health System said one virus-related death occurred at Clarion Hospital on Monday, which is a death that has yet to be reported by the state.

The state said Venango County reported 71 new cases (69 confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported 13 new confirmed cases and subtracted one probable case, and Forest County reported nine additional cases (eight confirmed and one probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,698 cases (1,422 confirmed and 276 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,611 cases (1,112 confirmed and 499 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 21.

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 169 cases (143 confirmed and 26 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at two.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer and Crawford counties, the state said, each reported one additional virus-related death on Monday. Mercer County now has 76 total deaths and Crawford County now has 46 total deaths.

Mercer County, the state said, also reported 131 new cases (115 confirmed and 16 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,575 cases (3,836 confirmed and 739 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, also reported 91 new cases (83 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 3,768 cases (3,076 confirmed and 692 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Monday reported 7,962 new statewide positive cases, 2,722 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 499,764 (458,149 confirmed and 41,615 probable). There are 16,705 cases among health care workers.

Statewide, there are 5,970 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,227 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

— Statewide, there were 55 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 12,620, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 58%.

— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,259. Statewide, there have been 3,060,689 people who have tested negative.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added six resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 143 resident cases, 46 employee cases and three deaths among six unnamed facilities.

That same chart shows Venango County added two resident cases. The county now has 143 resident cases, 20 employee cases and nine deaths at seven unnamed facilities.

The chart also shows Forest County added three resident cases. The county now has 10 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 44,081 resident cases and 7,992 cases among employees for a total of 52,073 cases at 1,403 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 7,477 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Area health systems

— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital is expected to receive an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine "very soon."

BHS also reported Clarion Hospital had collected 9,766 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 9,739 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,248 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Monday, the hospital has 15 COVID-19 in-patients (14 confirmed and one suspected). Two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

