HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 95 new cases over the past week.

Among the 29,654 new cases reported from Monday through Sunday, were 53 new cases from Clarion County (38 confirmed and 15 probable), 41 new cases from Venango County (26 confirmed and 15 probable), and one additional confirmed case from Forest County.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,906 cases (1,864 confirmed and 1,042 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 88.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,608 cases (2,865 confirmed and 743 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 90.

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,397 cases (1,341 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over last week, giving the county 250 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 150 new cases (99 confirmed and 51 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,747 cases (6,869 confirmed and 1,878 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over last week, giving the county 145 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 70 new cases (46 confirmed and 24 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,773 cases (5,336 confirmed and 1,437 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The additional statewide positive cases reported over the last week raise the cumulative total of cases to 1,072,336 (909,917 confirmed and 162,419 probable).

— Statewide, there were 210 new deaths reported since last Monday, raising the total to 25,405.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows Venango County reported three new resident cases over the past week.

Venango County, the state said, now has 326 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.

Clarion County, the state said, holds at 246 resident cases, 108 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Forest County, the state said, holds at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated Saturday shows there are now 69,805 resident cases and 14,458 cases among employees for a total of 84,263 cases at 1,582 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said as of Saturday there are a total of 12,988 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Vaccinations

— According to the state, 6,055,844 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered through Friday. They include 18,455 in Venango County, 19,327 in Clarion County and 3,387 in Forest County.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

Man dies in Clarion County house fire

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

ELK TOWNSHIP — A man died in a house fire Sunday morning in Elk Township, according to Shippenville-Elk fire Chief Steve Merryman.

Free

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The easing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at restaurants and bars has suddenly made the jobs of workers at those businesses much more manageable.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Handmade gifts by Valley Grove Elementary students and local flowers were delivered Wednesday to residents at Sugar Creek Station.

Police seek Knox man

KNOX — Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE - Seventeen years ago, Dave Yeany read a magazine article that told him he could tap maple trees for syrup from his own backyard.

  • From staff reports

About a dozen people braved the cold temperatures Friday to participate in the Good Friday cross walk in Oil City.

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A men's homeless shelter in Oil City that has been in the works for more than two years will open Monday.

State to make all adults vaccine eligible by April 19

HARRISBURG (AP) — Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and others will be able to set up shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday.

Tri-county area reports 23 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Sugar Valley Lodge will be reopening its facilities Thursday after more than a year of COVID-19 preventative restrictions.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.

Clarion, Forest counties report more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.

Tri-county area adds 9 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX - People normally avoid crashing their cars, but Knox residents and demolition derby drivers Ken Kiskaden and Jay Nugent spend their summer intentionally wrecking theirs.

Tri-county reports 7 cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

After being severely damaged in a fire last month, a longtime Seneca landmark, the Log Cabin restaurant, was torn down on Monday.

  • By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Contributing writer

Editor's note: The writer is a Clarion University senior who is majoring in both history and communications. He also worked as an intern for the newspaper.

Man pulled from storm sewage pipe
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

First responders early Friday evening spent about an hour rescuing a man who had been trapped in a storm sewage pipe in Franklin for several days.

