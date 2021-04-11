HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 95 new cases over the past week.
Among the 29,654 new cases reported from Monday through Sunday, were 53 new cases from Clarion County (38 confirmed and 15 probable), 41 new cases from Venango County (26 confirmed and 15 probable), and one additional confirmed case from Forest County.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,906 cases (1,864 confirmed and 1,042 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 88.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,608 cases (2,865 confirmed and 743 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 90.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,397 cases (1,341 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over last week, giving the county 250 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 150 new cases (99 confirmed and 51 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,747 cases (6,869 confirmed and 1,878 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over last week, giving the county 145 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 70 new cases (46 confirmed and 24 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,773 cases (5,336 confirmed and 1,437 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The additional statewide positive cases reported over the last week raise the cumulative total of cases to 1,072,336 (909,917 confirmed and 162,419 probable).
— Statewide, there were 210 new deaths reported since last Monday, raising the total to 25,405.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows Venango County reported three new resident cases over the past week.
Venango County, the state said, now has 326 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 246 resident cases, 108 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated Saturday shows there are now 69,805 resident cases and 14,458 cases among employees for a total of 84,263 cases at 1,582 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said as of Saturday there are a total of 12,988 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
— According to the state, 6,055,844 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered through Friday. They include 18,455 in Venango County, 19,327 in Clarion County and 3,387 in Forest County.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."