Tri-county area reports more virus cases, deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.
Clarion County, the state said, reported 45 additional cases (30 confirmed and 15 probable).
In addition, Butler Health System reported two additional virus-related deaths at Clarion Hospital that are not reflected in Wednesday's data from the state.
Forest County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative cases total of 1,050 (843 confirmed and 207 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative cases total of 1,070 (738 confirmed and 332 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative cases total of 102 (89 confirmed and 13 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported five new virus-related deaths, raising the county's total deaths to 24.
The county also reported 119 new cases (67 confirmed and 52 probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 2,126 (1,649 confirmed and 477 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Wednesday, raising the county's total deaths to 52.
The county also reported 50 new cases (20 confirmed and 30 probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 3,059 (2,578 confirmed and 481 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 8,291 new statewide positive cases, 2,615 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 375,431 (348,043 confirmed and 27,388 probable). There are 14,871 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 4,744 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 967 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 194 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 10,757, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
Care facilities
— The state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated late Tuesday, shows Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation reported one additional death, nine new resident cases and four new employee cases. The facility's cumulative statistics now list 93 resident cases, 58 employee cases and eight total deaths.
Additionally in that DOH document, Sugar Creek Station Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation now lists five resident cases to go with its fewer than five employee cases. In the previous update of Nov. 27, the document showed fewer than five resident cases.
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Sligo now lists 14 employee cases and six resident cases. The document previously showed fewer than five employee cases at the facility.
Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation now lists five employee cases to go with its 14 resident cases. The document previously showed fewer than five employee cases.
Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville now lists fewer than five resident cases to go with its fewer than five employee cases.
The DOH document also continues to show: Oakwood Heights of Presbyterian SeniorCare in Oil City, fewer than five employee cases; and UPMC Northwest Transitional Care Unit, fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was also was updated late on Tuesday, now shows Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem with five resident cases and five employee cases. Previously, the facility had fewer than five employee cases.
Cumulative statistics from the document continue to show: Clarion Senior Living, five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases; Country Springs Personal Care Home in Sligo, fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
Cumulative statistics also continue to show Oil City Senior Living with fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County has added one new virus-related death and eight resident cases. The county now has 46 resident cases, 19 employee cases and two deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart now shows Venango County added 12 resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 95 resident cases, seven employee cases and six deaths reported among four unnamed facilities.
The chart also continues to show Forest County with four resident cases and two employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 36,628 resident cases and 6,885 cases among employees for a total of 43,513 cases at 1,289 distinct facilities in 65 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 6,531 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 60%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 25 and Tuesday is 371,101, including 46,070 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,325. Statewide, there have been 2,852,624 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 9,097 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 7,633 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 901 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has 27 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Seven of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."