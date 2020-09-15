HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced there were no additional cases of COVID-19 reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 77 cases (60 confirmed and 17 probable), Clarion County stands at 112 cases (99 confirmed and 13 probable) and Forest County is firm at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford and Mercer counties, the state said, each reported three new confirmed cases. Crawford County now has 257 total cases (225 confirmed and 32 probable) and Mercer County now has 659 total cases (585 confirmed and 74 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 1,151 new statewide positive cases, 513 more than the number reported Monday, raising the total number of cases to 146,214 (141,950 confirmed and 4,264 probable). There are 10,159 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Tuesday breaks a string of three consecutive days of fewer than 1,000 additional positive cases reported. However, fewer than 1,000 new positive cases have been reported in 123 of the past 135 days.
Statewide, there were six new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 7,875, the state said.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Tuesday, cumulative data compiled since March 6 continue to show Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation with five resident cases of COVID-19.
Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative statistics continue to list 14 resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center cumulative statistics continue to list nine resident cases and 10 employee cases.
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Tuesday with data reported to DHS as of Friday, cumulative statistics from Oil City Senior Living continue to show fewer than five employee cases.
Also in that document, cumulative statistics from Clarion Senior Living continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,993 resident cases and 4,787 cases among employees for a total of 26,780 at 956 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,300 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 8 and Monday is 168,375, including 5,200 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,932. Statewide, there have been 1,695,284 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."