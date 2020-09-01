HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Tuesday there were no additional cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area for the second consecutive day.
Venango County stands at 70 cases (55 confirmed and 15 probable), Clarion County holds at 98 cases (89 confirmed and nine probable) and Forest County is firm at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported five confirmed cases, which include two cases previously reported as probable. The county now has 217 total cases (190 confirmed and 27 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases and one probable case. The county now has 549 cases (481 confirmed and 68 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 770 new statewide positive cases, 249 more than the number of additional cases reported Monday, raising the total to 134,795 (130,961 confirmed and 3,834 probable). There are 9,665 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Tuesday marks the 35th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 112th in the past 121.
Statewide there were 18 new deaths reported, according to the state, raising the total to 7,691.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Tuesday, no new cases were reported.
However, Guardian Healthcare, after a telephone call and an email inquiry from the newspaper, clarified information reported to the DOH in regard to two of Guardian's facilities.
Guardian confirms "zero COVID cases" at Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation at this time, and data reported to the DOH list five positive cases among residents since March 6.
Those statistics, Guardian said, are cumulative and do not reflect current numbers at this time.
Guardian also confirms "zero COVID cases" at Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation at this time, and data reported to the DOH list 14 cases since March 6. Those statistics also do not reflect current numbers.
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was updated Tuesday, Oil City Senior Living continues to report fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19.
Also in that document, Clarion Senior Living continues to report five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a table compiled by the state, shows Venango County has five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That table also shows 15 resident cases and 14 employee cases at three unnamed facilities in Clarion County. The list also shows one death at one of those facilities.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,074 resident cases and 4,510 cases among employees for a total of 25,584 at 930 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said three new deaths were reported Tuesday from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total at 5,192.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state said viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely infected, will now be considered probable cases, even if individuals have no symptoms or exposure history. Moving forward, people with positive antibody (serology) tests will no longer be considered probable cases.
However, the state said, cases previously counted as probable using the prior national case definition will remain counted as probable.
— The state on Tuesday reported a statewide recovery rate of 81%, which is down 1% from Monday.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 25 and Monday is 163,092, including 4,551 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,462. Statewide, there have been 1,539,969 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 2,086 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 642 tests at the hospital and 1,444 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 23 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."