HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Venango, Clarion or Forest counties among the 625 additional cases reported statewide on Thursday.
In addition, no new cases were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
The state now has 70,042 total cases — 68,104 confirmed cases and 1,938 probable cases — with 5,279 of the cases among health care workers.
According to the state, there are two categories of probable cases — "by definition and high-risk exposure" and "by serology test and either symptoms or high-risk exposure," of which 595 cases are a subset of the 1,938 reported.
The 625 additional statewide cases reported Thursday, which is 155 fewer than the number reported Wednesday, marks the 18th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 22nd in the past 26.
The state reported no additional deaths in the tri-county area. Across the state, there were 108 new deaths reported Thursday, which is five fewer than the number of additional deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 5,373.
No new cases were reported from the tri-county area's nursing or personal care facilities. Statewide, there were 203 cases reported Thursday, which is an increase of 47 from the number of cases reported Wednesday.
According to the state, there are now 15,158 resident cases and 2,563 cases among employees, for a total of 17,721 at 600 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion. Other cases are in Armstrong, Mercer, Butler and Erie counties.
The statewide total of deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, according to the state, is 3,501, which includes deaths in Butler, Erie and Armstrong counties.
There are 357,804 patients who have tested negative. According to the state, negative case statistics include negative polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests. Negative case statistics do not include negative antibody tests.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."