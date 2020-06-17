HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced for the fourth consecutive day that no new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County holds at 17 cases, 14 confirmed and 3 probable; Clarion County stands at 31 cases, all confirmed; and Forest County holds at seven cases, five confirmed and two probable, according to the state.
In addition, no additional cases were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties, the state said. Crawford County stands at 35 cases, 28 confirmed and seven probable; Mercer County holds at 117 cases, 104 confirmed and 13 probable.
Statewide on Wednesday, 335 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 79,818 — 77,543 confirmed and 2,275 probable — with 6,060 among health care workers.
The additional number of cases reported Wednesday is 27 fewer than the number of new cases reported Tuesday, and marks the ninth day out of 10 in which fewer than 500 additional cases were reported.
The number of additional cases also marks the 38th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 42nd in the past 46.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Wednesday, according to the state.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Wednesday, there were 43 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,319.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 16,774 resident cases and 2,966 cases among employees, for a total of 19,740 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties.
According to the state, there were 52 new statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Wednesday, bringing the total to 4,331.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,783, according to the state. Statewide, there are 533,013 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 1,317 total tests through Tuesday, including 893 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 38 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, Clarion Hospital had one in-patient suspected of having the virus. That patient is in the hospital's intensive care unit.