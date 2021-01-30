Tri-county area sees virus cases, deaths rise

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.
The additional deaths raise Clarion County's total deaths to 74 and Forest County's to 17, according to the state.
The state said Clarion County also reported 24 new cases (16 confirmed and eight probable), Forest County reported 10 new confirmed cases and Venango County reported 21 new cases (20 confirmed and one probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,477 cases (1,636 confirmed and 841 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,331 cases (1,281 confirmed and 50 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,082 cases (2,522 confirmed and 560 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 75.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths on Saturday, giving the county 223 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 42 new cases (37 confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,478 cases (6,032 confirmed and 1,446 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 19 new cases (13 confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,905 cases (4,764 confirmed and 1,141 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 128.
Statewide statistics
- The state on Saturday reported 5,191 new statewide positive cases, 4,452 fewer than the number reported Friday, raising the cumulative total to 839,239 cases (730,182 confirmed and 109,057 probable).
- Statewide, there are 3,586 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 699 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
- Statewide there were 140 new virus-related deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 21,602, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in individuals age 65 or older, according to the state.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added one resident case. The county now has 241 resident cases, 98 employee cases and 38 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added three resident cases. The county now has 228 resident cases, 45 employee cases and 29 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County stands at 118 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 17 deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 63,059 resident cases and 12,015 cases among employees for a total of 75,074 cases at 1,543 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said there are now a total of 11,363 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."