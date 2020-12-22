HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

The state said Venango County reported 49 new cases (43 confirmed and six probable) and four new deaths, Clarion County reported 21 new cases (15 confirmed and six probable) and two new deaths, and Forest County reported six new cases (five confirmed and one probable) and one new death.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,096 cases (1,756 confirmed and 340 probable) and 35 total deaths.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,819 cases (1,250 confirmed and 569 probable) and 32 total deaths.

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 228 cases (194 confirmed and 34 probable) and three total deaths.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, giving the county 108 total deaths.

The county also reported 79 new cases (47 confirmed and 32 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,320 cases (4,428 confirmed and 892 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported three new virus-related deaths, giving the county 64 total deaths.

The county also reported 70 new cases (55 confirmed and 15 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,415 cases (3,588 confirmed and 827 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Tuesday reported 7,962 new statewide positive cases, 75 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 571,551 (517,859 confirmed and 53,692 probable). There are 17,995 cases among health care workers.

— Statewide, there are 6,090 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,217 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients are age 65 or older.

— Statewide, there were 231 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 14,212, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 61%.

— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,757. Statewide, there have been 3,168,882 people who have tested negative.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County subtracted two resident cases and added two employee cases and one death. The county now has 167 resident cases, 66 employee cases and nine deaths among six unnamed facilities.

That same chart shows Venango County added one resident case. The county now has 180 resident cases, 28 employee cases and 15 deaths at eight unnamed facilities.

The chart shows Forest County added three resident cases. The county now has 28 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 48,407 resident cases and 8,810 cases among employees for a total of 57,217 cases at 1,433 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 8,122 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Area health systems

— UPMC Northwest on Tuesday reported the hospital had collected 7,441 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Monday, including 1,299 tests at the hospital and 6,142 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 550 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Tuesday, the hospital has 27 COVID-19 in-patients.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+3
Shot in the arm
Free

Shot in the arm

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.

Free

Tri-county area reports 70 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.

Free

Tri-county area adds 83 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.

Local roadways shut down
Free

Local roadways shut down

Halyday Run Road in Oil City has been closed due to poor travel conditions.. Victory Heights Hill and Kennerdell Road in Cranberry Township have also been shut down.

'Perfect opportunity'
Free

'Perfect opportunity'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.

NWS issues winter weather alerts
Free

NWS issues winter weather alerts

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …

In their shoes
Free

In their shoes

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.

+4
Volunteer effort
Free

Volunteer effort

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.

Free

Area weekend cases hit 246

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.

+2
Knights dispatch Devils
Free

Knights dispatch Devils

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …

Free

Tri-county area reports 100 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.

Free

Area virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Free

Clarion Hospital to receive vaccine

Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.

+3
A rewarding project
Free

A rewarding project

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.

Free

Area has 96 new cases; Forest reports death

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.

+2
UPMC Northwest parade
Free

UPMC Northwest parade

  • From staff reports

A parade of vehicles went around UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday to praise the "healthcare heroes" at the hospital.

Free

Tri-county area reports 69 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.

Free

Area weekend cases hit 279

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.

+3
Santa lights up OC
Free

Santa lights up OC

  • From staff reports

Oil City's 20th annual Christmas Past celebration kicked off Friday to a roar of cheers and applause.

Free

Area virus cases continue rise

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 from Clarion and Venango counties, and two new deaths from Venango County.

Free

Tri-county area adds 78 COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).

Free

Update: Closed portion of Interstate 80 reopens

Interstate 80 westbound, between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits, has reopened after being closed to clear wreckage from an early-morning accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Free

Clarion Hospital sees increase in virus patients

Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.

Free

Tri-county area reports more virus cases, deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.

+3
Crashes mount
Free

Crashes mount

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A surge of crashes was reported across the area as snow created treacherous driving conditions on Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warning
Free

Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.