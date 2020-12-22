HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
The state said Venango County reported 49 new cases (43 confirmed and six probable) and four new deaths, Clarion County reported 21 new cases (15 confirmed and six probable) and two new deaths, and Forest County reported six new cases (five confirmed and one probable) and one new death.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,096 cases (1,756 confirmed and 340 probable) and 35 total deaths.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,819 cases (1,250 confirmed and 569 probable) and 32 total deaths.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 228 cases (194 confirmed and 34 probable) and three total deaths.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, giving the county 108 total deaths.
The county also reported 79 new cases (47 confirmed and 32 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,320 cases (4,428 confirmed and 892 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three new virus-related deaths, giving the county 64 total deaths.
The county also reported 70 new cases (55 confirmed and 15 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,415 cases (3,588 confirmed and 827 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 7,962 new statewide positive cases, 75 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 571,551 (517,859 confirmed and 53,692 probable). There are 17,995 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 6,090 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,217 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 231 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 14,212, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 61%.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,757. Statewide, there have been 3,168,882 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County subtracted two resident cases and added two employee cases and one death. The county now has 167 resident cases, 66 employee cases and nine deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added one resident case. The county now has 180 resident cases, 28 employee cases and 15 deaths at eight unnamed facilities.
The chart shows Forest County added three resident cases. The county now has 28 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 48,407 resident cases and 8,810 cases among employees for a total of 57,217 cases at 1,433 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 8,122 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest on Tuesday reported the hospital had collected 7,441 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Monday, including 1,299 tests at the hospital and 6,142 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 550 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday, the hospital has 27 COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).