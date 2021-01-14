HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths from the tri-county area.
The state said two of those deaths were reported from Clarion County and the other from Venango County. The additional deaths raise Clarion County's total deaths to 55 and Venango County's total to 59.
Venango County, the state said, also reported 25 new cases (17 confirmed and eight probable), Clarion County reported 11 new cases (four confirmed and seven probable) and Forest County reported three new confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,842 cases (2,339 confirmed and 503 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,300 cases (1,514 confirmed and 786 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 574 cases (524 confirmed and 50 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at eight.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, giving the county 182 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 53 new cases (32 confirmed and 21 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,854 cases (5,580 confirmed and 1,274 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 108 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 48 new cases (33 confirmed and 15 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,473 cases (4,452 confirmed and 1,021 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 7,175 new statewide positive cases, 444 fewer than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 748,564 cases (661,700 confirmed and 86,864 probable). There are 21,217 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 5,069 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,035 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 313 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 18,742, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 76%, up 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,837, the state said. Statewide there have been 3,427,975 negative test results.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Clarion County added one resident case and one employee case. The county now has 234 resident cases, 94 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County added one resident case, one employee case and one death. The county now has 116 resident cases, 24 employee cases and four deaths at one unnamed facility.
That same chart continues to show Venango County with 217 resident cases, 39 employee cases and 24 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 58,577 resident cases and 11,010 cases among employees for a total of 69,587 cases at 1,507 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).