HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Clarion County, the state said, now has 46 deaths.
The state said Clarion County also reported 17 new cases (13 confirmed and four probable). Venango County reported 22 new cases (12 confirmed and 10 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,021 cases (1,372 confirmed and 649 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,354 cases (1,950 confirmed and 404 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 47.
Forest County, the state said, reported eight additional cases (two confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 307 cases (262 confirmed and 45 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at three.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported eight additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, giving the county 142 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 112 new cases (82 confirmed and 30 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,975 cases (4,927 confirmed and 1,048 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported eight additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 84 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 50 new cases (38 confirmed and 12 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,859 cases (3,944 confirmed and 915 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 8,992 new statewide positive cases, eight more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 640,325 (574,364 confirmed and 65,961 probable).
— Statewide, there are 6,882 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,205 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 306 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 15,978, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state now reports a statewide recovery rate of 67%, up 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,070. Statewide, there have been 3,265,129 negative test results.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County subtracted one resident case. The county now has 198 resident cases, 32 employee cases and 20 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.
The same chart shows Forest County added seven resident cases and three employee cases. The county now has 76 resident cases, seven employee cases and one death at one unnamed facility.
The chart also shows Clarion County stands at 193 resident cases, 79 employee cases and 18 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 53,220 resident cases and 9,730 cases among employees for a total of 62,950 cases at 1,470 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 8,872 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."