Tri-county has 51 cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

The state said Venango, Clarion and Forest counties each reported one new death on Saturday. On Sunday, the state said Venango County reported two deaths and Clarion County reported one additional death.

The new deaths give Venango County 71 total deaths, Clarion County 69 total deaths, and Forest County 12 total deaths, according to the state.

Among the 5,785 new cases reported Saturday and 3,976 new cases reported Sunday were 38 from Venango County (27 confirmed and 11 probable), 12 from Clarion County (eight confirmed and four probable). One confirmed case was reported from Forest County on Sunday.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,001 cases (2,459 confirmed and 542 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,411 cases (1,591 confirmed and 820 probable).

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,247 cases (1,196 confirmed and 51 probable).

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Saturday and two additional deaths on Sunday, giving the county 211 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 88 new cases (77 confirmed and 11 probable). Mercer County now has a cumulative total of 7,271 cases (5,879 confirmed and 1,392 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths over Saturday and Sunday, giving the county 121 total deaths.

The county, the state said, reported an 46 new cases (28 confirmed and 18 probable). Crawford County now has a cumulative total of 5,737 cases (4,643 confirmed and 1,094 probable).

Statewide statistics

- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 803,933 (707,355 confirmed and 96,578 probable).

- Statewide, there were 205 new deaths reported Saturday and 83 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 20,609.

- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 18,414 the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,558,664 negative test results.

Care facilities

- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, continues to show Venango County with 224 resident cases, 42 employee cases and 25 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.

That same chart continues to show Clarion County with 241 resident cases, 96 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Forest County, according to the chart, stands at 117 resident cases, 24 employee cases and six deaths at one unnamed facility.

- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated on Saturday shows there are now 61,355 resident cases and 11,522 cases among employees for a total of 72,877 cases at 1,528 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

- The state said as of Saturday there are a total to 10,217 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

