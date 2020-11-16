HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 (24 confirmed and eight probable), Venango County reported 22 new cases (13 confirmed and nine probable) and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 536 cases (364 confirmed and 172 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 574 cases (442 confirmed and 132 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 27 cases (23 confirmed and four probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 60 new cases (55 confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,913 cases (1,603 confirmed and 310 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 59 new confirmed cases and subtracted one probable case, giving the county a cumulative total of 1,097 cases (865 confirmed and 232 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 4,476 new statewide positive cases, 723 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 269,613 (253,133 confirmed and 16,480 probable). There are 13,527 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 2,440 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 531 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
The number of new positive cases reported Monday breaks a four-day streak in which more than 5,000 new cases were reported.
The number of additional cases also marks 42 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 15 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for eight consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for seven consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 197 days.
— Statewide, there were 13 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 9,325, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Venango County has one new resident case and one new unnamed facility with cases reported. The county now has 49 resident cases and five employee cases among four unnamed facilities.
That same chart now shows Clarion County has subtracted one resident case, giving the county 20 resident cases, along with 16 employee cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
That chart continues to show Forest County with two employee cases reported at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 29,774 resident cases and 6,141 cases among employees for a total of 35,915 cases at 1,158 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 6,070 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 68%, down 2% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 9 and Sunday is 366,285, including 35,355 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 12,504. Statewide, there have been 2,573,621 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 4,498 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Sunday, including 1,025 tests at the hospital and 3,473 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 185 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has 12 COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 8,026 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 6,654 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 482 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has five COVID-19 in-patients (four confirmed and one suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."