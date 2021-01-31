Tri-county has 79 cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.
The additional deaths reported Saturday raise Clarion County's total deaths to 74 and Forest County's to 17, according to the state. No deaths were reported from the tri-county area on Sunday.
Among the 5,191 new cases reported Saturday and 3,985 new cases reported Sunday were 35 from Venango County (31 confirmed and four probable), 34 from Clarion County (26 confirmed and eight probable), and 10 confirmed cases from Forest County.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,096 cases (2,533 confirmed and 563 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 75.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,487 cases (1,646 confirmed and 841 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,331 cases (1,281 confirmed and 50 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths on Saturday, giving the county 223 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 62 new cases over the weekend (53 confirmed and nine probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,498 cases (6,048 confirmed and 1,450 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 54 new cases over the weekend (32 confirmed and 22 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,940 cases (4,783 confirmed and 1,157 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 128.
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 843,224 (733,743 confirmed and 109,481 probable).
- Statewide, there were 140 new deaths reported Saturday and 59 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 21,661.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 18,898 the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,637,151 negative test results.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows Clarion County added one resident case. The county now has 241 resident cases, 98 employee cases and 38 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added three resident cases. The county now has 228 resident cases, 45 employee cases and 29 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County stands at 118 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 17 deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated on Saturday shows there are now 63,059 resident cases and 12,015 cases among employees for a total of 75,074 cases at 1,543 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said as of Saturday there are now a total of 11,363 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."