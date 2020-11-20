HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Forest County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 (18 confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported 52 additional cases (39 confirmed and 13 probable) and Venango County reported 23 new cases (20 confirmed and three probable).
Venango County also reported one new virus-related death, according to the state, raising the county's total deaths to five.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 51 cases (43 confirmed and eight probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 651 cases (446 confirmed and 205 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 674 cases (522 confirmed and 152 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Friday, raising the county's total deaths to 10.
The county also reported 52 new cases (41 confirmed and 11 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,362 cases (1,068 confirmed and 294 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Friday, raising the county's total deaths to 33.
The county also reported 56 new cases (50 confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,198 cases (1,849 confirmed and 349 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 6,808 new statewide positive cases, 318 fewer than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 295,786 (276,455 confirmed and 19,331 probable). There are 13,886 cases among health care workers.
Statewide there are 2,952 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 659 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
The number of additional cases reported Friday marks three consecutive days in which more than 6,000 new cases were reported. More than 5,000 new positive cases have been reported in eight of the past nine days.
The number of additional cases also marks 46 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 19 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for 12 consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for 11 consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 201 days.
— Statewide, there were 108 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 9,689, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added one resident case. The county now has 64 resident cases and five employee cases reported among four unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Clarion County added two resident cases and two employee cases. The county now has 23 resident cases, 18 employee cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
That chart also continues to show Forest County with one resident case and two employee cases reported at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 31,148 resident cases and 6,315 cases among employees for a total of 37,463 cases at 1,197 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
The state said there are a total of 6,179 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 65%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 13 and Thursday is 393,010, including 40,122 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 13,046. Statewide, there have been 2,648,870 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital has collected 8,451 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 7,060 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 571 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has nine COVID-19 in-patients, all confirmed.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).