HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced there were no additional cases of COVID-19 reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 80 total cases (63 confirmed and 17 probable), Clarion County stands at 113 total cases (99 confirmed and 14 probable) and Forest County is firm at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable.
Crawford County, the state said, reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable). The county now has 287 total cases (250 confirmed and 37 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 21 new confirmed cases (19 confirmed and two probable). The county now has 684 total cases (607 confirmed and 77 probable).
The state on Friday reported 760 new statewide positive cases, 173 fewer than the number reported Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 148,683 (144,228 confirmed and 4,455 probable). There are 10,281 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Friday marks the third consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional positive cases reported and 126th in the past 138.
Statewide, there were 21 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 7,934, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 22,162 resident cases and 4,839 cases among employees for a total of 27,001 at 957 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,343 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 11 and Thursday is 172,682, including 6,046 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,104. Statewide, there have been 1,732,805 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 5,169 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 4,063 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 103 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient. The patient is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."