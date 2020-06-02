HARRISBURG — For the third consecutive day, the state Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties.
In addition, no new cases were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
The state on Tuesday reported 612 new cases and now has 72,894 total cases — 70,864 confirmed and 2,030 probable — with 5,523 among health care workers.
The additional statewide cases reported Tuesday is an increase of 256 over the number of new cases reported Monday, and it marks the 23rd consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 27th in the past 31.
The state reported no new deaths in the tri-county area. Across the state, there were 100 new deaths reported Tuesday, which is 88 more than the number of new deaths reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 5,667.
No new cases were reported from the tri-county area's nursing or personal care facilities. Statewide, there were 148 cases reported Tuesday, which is an increase of 89 from the number of cases reported Monday.
According to the state, there are now 15,660 resident cases and 2,696 cases among employees, for a total of 18,356 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees that have been reported from Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion. Other cases have been reported from Armstrong, Mercer, Butler and Erie counties.
The statewide total deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, the state said, is 3,597, which includes deaths in Butler, Erie and Armstrong counties.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 67%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,349. Statewide, there are 399,361 people who have tested negative.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest is directing patients with physician consultation and referral for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to an outpatient specimen collection site at the Reno Diagnostic Center, 1671 Allegheny Blvd.
Patients must have a physician order for testing. Patients should call 833-559-7680 to schedule an appointment, or the physician's office can do so for the paitent. Walk-ins will not be tested.
Collection site hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
— Meadville Medical Center said its COVID-19 and Flu Evaluation Center at Alden Street in Meadville remains open.
The hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 814-373-5216.