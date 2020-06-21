HARRISBURG–For the eighth consecutive day, the state Department of Health announced no new positive cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
Venango County holds at 17 cases, 14 confirmed and three probable; Clarion county stands at 31 cases, all confirmed; and Forest County stands at seven cases, five confirmed and two probable, according to the state.
The state reported one new case from Mercer County, giving that county a total of 119 cases-106 confirmed and 13 probable. Crawford County holds at 40 cases, 31 confirmed and nine probable.
Statewide on Sunday, 464 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 81,730 cases-79,405 confirmed and 2,325 probable-with 6,212 among health care workers.
The additional number of cases reported Sunday is 40 fewer than the number of new cases reported Saturday.
The number of additional cases also marks the 42nd consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 46th in the past 50.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties over the weekend, according to the state.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Sunday, there were 4 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,423.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has had one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 17,066 resident cases and 3,047 cases among employees, for a total of 20,113 at 663 distinct facilities in 49 counties.
There were 3 new statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Sunday, the state said, bringing the total to 4,384.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,960, according to the state. Statewide, there are 576,015 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and zip code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."