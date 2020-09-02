HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Wednesday there were no additional cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area for the third consecutive day.
Venango County stands at 70 cases (55 confirmed and 15 probable), Clarion County holds at 98 cases (89 confirmed and nine probable) and Forest County is firm at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case. The county now has 218 total cases (191 confirmed and 27 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported four additional cases (two confirmed and two probable), pushing the county to 553 total cases (483 confirmed and 70 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 816 new statewide positive cases, 46 more than the number of additional cases reported Tuesday, raising the total to 135,611 (131,752 confirmed and 3,859 probable). There are 9,710 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Wednesday marks the 36th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 113th in the past 122.
Statewide there were 21 new deaths reported, according to the state, raising the total to 7,712.
Care facilities
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,149 resident cases and 4,534 cases among employees for a total of 25,683 at 934 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said 21 new deaths were reported Wednesday from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 5,213.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state on Wednesday reported a statewide recovery rate of 82%, which is up 1% from what was reported Tuesday.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 26 and Tuesday is 164,110, including 4,760 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,478. Statewide, there have been 1,552,085 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 4,802 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,804 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 95 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has one suspected COVID-19 in-patient.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."