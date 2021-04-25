HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported one new virus-related death over the past week.
The additional death reported in Clarion County raise the county's total virus-related deaths to 90.
Among the 26,799 new cases reported from Monday through Sunday, were 62 new cases from Venango County (49 confirmed and 13 probable), 57 new cases from Clarion County (49 confirmed and eight probable), and two additional cases from Forest County (one confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,719 cases (2,950 confirmed and 769 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 91.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,019 cases (1,951 confirmed and 1,068 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,402 cases (1,346 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over last week, giving the county 147 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 96 new cases (73 confirmed and 23 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,972 cases (5,470 confirmed and 1,502 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 154 new cases (112 confirmed and 42 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 9,058 cases (7,090 confirmed and 1,968 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 253.
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the last week raise the cumulative total of cases to 1,134,176 (956,379 confirmed and 177,797 probable).
- Statewide, there were 300 new deaths reported since last Sunday, raising the total to 25,988.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Friday, shows Venango County reported one new death, resident and employee case each over the past week.
Venango County, the state said, now has 328 resident cases, 54 employee cases and 34 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, reported one new employee case, giving the county 110 employee cases, 246 resident cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, reported one fewer resident case, giving the county 119 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated Friday shows there are now 70,383 resident cases and 14,692 cases among employees for a total of 85,075 cases at 1,587 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said as of Friday there are a total of 13,067 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
- According to the state, 7,992,256 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered through Sunday. They include 27,449 in Venango County, 21,809 in Clarion County and 5,527 in Forest County.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."