HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Among the 4,213 new cases reported Saturday and 2,342 new cases reported Sunday were nine from Clarion County (five confirmed and four probable), three from Venango County (two confirmed and one probable), and one confirmed cases from Forest County.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,774 cases (1,772 confirmed and 1,002 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 87.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,491 cases (2,802 confirmed and 689 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 89.

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,387 cases (1,331 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 21.

Elsewhere in the region

Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over the weekend, giving the county 141 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 16 new cases (eight confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,596 cases (5,234 confirmed and 1,362 probable).

Mercer County, the state said, reported 14 new cases (seven confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,409 cases (6,663 confirmed and 1,746 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 245.

Statewide statistics

- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 986,857 (843,135 confirmed and 143,722 probable).

- Statewide, there were 33 new deaths reported Saturday and 14 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 24,788.

Care facilities

- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows no new cases were reported at area facilities.

Clarion County, the state said, stands at 246 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Venango County, the state said, holds at 322 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.

Forest County, the state said, remains at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.

- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated on Saturday shows there are now 68,850 resident cases and 14,057 cases among employees for a total of 82,907 cases at 1,564 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

- The state said as of Saturday there are now a total of 12,830 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Vaccinations

- According to the state, 4,261,680 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered statewide. They include 14,099 in Venango County, 15,618 in Clarion County and 2,721 in Forest County.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

