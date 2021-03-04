Tri-county reports 13 new cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported seven new cases (six confirmed and one probable), Clarion County reported five new cases (one confirmed and four probable), and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,383 cases (2,732 confirmed and 651 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 84.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,705 cases (1,734 confirmed and 971 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 84.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,381 cases (1,327 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 241 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 103 new cases (88 confirmed and 15 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,211 cases (6,531 confirmed and 1,680 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 10 new confirmed cases and subtracted one probable case, giving the county a cumulative total of 6,421 cases (5,112 confirmed and 1,309 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 136.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 3,028 new statewide positive cases, 451 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 941,439 cases (808,788 confirmed and 132,651 probable). There are 25,032 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 1,648 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 357 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide there were 50 new virus-related deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 24,219.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows 11 new virus-related deaths were reported from Clarion County. It was not made clear by the state when all of those deaths occurred.
Clarion County, the state said, now has 243 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Venango County, the state said, reported one new resident case. The county now has 313 resident cases, 51 employee cases and 32 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 67,544 resident cases and 13,291 cases among employees for a total 80,835 cases at 1,562 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,565 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Vaccinations
According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,666,598 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Wednesday, including 8,781 in Venango County, 10,553 in Clarion County and 1,944 in Forest County.