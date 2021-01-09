Tri-county reports 132 new virus cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.
The additional deaths raise Forest County’s total to six, according to the state.
The state said Forest County also reported 41 new cases (35 confirmed and six probable), Venango County reported 61 new cases (46 confirmed and 15 probable), and Clarion County reported 30 new cases (22 confirmed and eight probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 412 cases (361 confirmed and 51 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,690 cases (2,211 confirmed and 479 probable). The county’s total number of deaths stands at 56.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,215 cases (1,487 confirmed and 728 probable). The county’s total number of deaths stands at 51.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 10 additional virus-related deaths on Saturday, giving the county 170 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 65 new cases (50 confirmed and 15 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,563 cases (5,376 confirmed and 1,187 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported four additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 100 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 79 new cases (74 confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,287 cases (4,298 confirmed and 989 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Saturday reported 10,045 new statewide positive cases, 133 fewer than the number reported Friday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 713,000 (632,935 confirmed and 80,375 probable). There are 20,545 cases among health care workers.
- Statewide, there are 5,318 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,092 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients are age 65 or older.
- Statewide, there were 273 new deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 17,667, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
-The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 73%.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,541, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,367,593 negative test results.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added three resident cases and three employee cases. The county now has 221 resident cases, 90 employee cases and 22 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Venango County added four resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 205 resident cases, 38 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Forest county added 25 resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 124 resident cases, 10 employee cases and two deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 56,791 resident cases and 10,543 cases among employees for a total of 67,334 cases at 1,492 facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 9,365 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.