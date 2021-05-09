Tri-county reports 134 cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Among the 16,906 new statewide cases reported from Monday through Sunday were 72 cases from Venango County (43 confirmed and 29 probable), 51 cases from Clarion County (42 confirmed and nine probable) and 11 cases from Forest County (six confirmed and five probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,853 cases (3,040 confirmed and 813 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 93.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,119 cases (2,028 confirmed and 1,091 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 91.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,422 cases (1,359 confirmed and 63 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over the past week, giving the county 255 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 134 new cases (93 confirmed and 41 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 9,310 cases (7,262 confirmed and 2,048 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related death over the past week, giving the county 149 total deaths.
The county, the state said, reported 81 new cases (55 confirmed and 26 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,152 cases (5,585 confirmed and 1,567 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the last week raise the cumulative total of cases to 1,173,664 (986,904 confirmed and 186,760 probable).
- Statewide, there were 268 new deaths reported since last Sunday, raising the total to 26,543.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows Venango County added three employee cases, and Clarion County added two resident cases and one employee case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 329 resident cases, 57 employee cases and 34 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 249 resident cases, 110 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also updated Saturday shows there are now 71,200 resident cases and 14,946 cases among employees for a total of 86,146 cases at 1,589 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said as of Saturday there are a total of 13,184 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
- According to the state, 9,191,857 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered through Sunday. They include 29,912 in Venango County, 23,218 in Clarion County and 5,902 in Forest County.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."