HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The state said Venango County reported nine new cases (eight confirmed and one probable), Clarion County reported four new cases (three confirmed and one probable), and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,105 cases (2,541 confirmed and 564 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 75.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,491 cases (1,649 confirmed and 842 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 74.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,332 cases (1,282 confirmed and 50 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 17.
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death Monday, giving the county 129 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 13 new cases (11 confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,953 cases (4,794 confirmed and 1,159 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,504 cases (6,050 confirmed and 1,454 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 223.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 2,854 new statewide positive cases, 1,131 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 846,078 (736,236 confirmed and 109,842 probable). There are 23,011 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 3,370 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 695 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 26 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 21,687, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 18,971. Statewide, there have been 3,646,648 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows no new cases were reported from tri-county area facilities.
Venango County stands at 228 resident cases, 45 employee cases and 29 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
Clarion County stands at 241 resident cases, 98 employee cases and 38 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County stands at 118 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 17 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 63,248 resident cases and 12,103 cases among employees for a total of 75,351 cases at 1,543 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 11,373 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest on Monday reported the hospital had collected 10,137 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Monday, including 1,623 tests at the hospital and 8,514 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 7,755 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."