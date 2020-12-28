HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported two of those deaths, raising the county's total deaths to 42. Clarion County reported the other death, raising that county's total deaths to 39.
The state said Venango County also reported six new confirmed cases and Clarion County reported eight new cases (five confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,286 cases (1,907 confirmed and 379 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,952 cases (1,333 confirmed and 619 probable).
Forest County, the state said, reported one additional confirmed case, giving the county a cumulative total of 293 cases (258 confirmed and 35 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at three.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 23 new cases (12 confirmed and 11 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,721 cases (4,775 confirmed and 946 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 127.
Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths on Monday, giving the county 72 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 12 new cases (10 confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,702 cases (3,832 confirmed and 870 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 3,779 new statewide positive cases, 1,105 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 613,804 (554,904 confirmed and 58,900 probable). There are 18,558 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 5,905 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,145 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 76 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 15,086, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 64%, up 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 16,010. Statewide, there have been 3,238,091 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added three resident cases. The county now has 184 resident cases, 70 employee cases and 15 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added one resident case. The county now has 194 resident cases, 31 employee cases and 17 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County added one resident case. The county now has 66 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 51,420 resident cases and 9,219 cases among employees for a total of 60,639 cases at 1,457 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 8,470 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest on Monday reported the hospital had collected 7,888 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Sunday, including 1,339 tests at the hospital and 6,549 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 584 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has 32 COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 10,335 specimens of COVID-19 for testing through Sunday, including 8,724 at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,485 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (eight confirmed and three suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."