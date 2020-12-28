HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

Venango County, the state said, reported two of those deaths, raising the county's total deaths to 42. Clarion County reported the other death, raising that county's total deaths to 39.

The state said Venango County also reported six new confirmed cases and Clarion County reported eight new cases (five confirmed and three probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,286 cases (1,907 confirmed and 379 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,952 cases (1,333 confirmed and 619 probable).

Forest County, the state said, reported one additional confirmed case, giving the county a cumulative total of 293 cases (258 confirmed and 35 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at three.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported 23 new cases (12 confirmed and 11 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,721 cases (4,775 confirmed and 946 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 127.

Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths on Monday, giving the county 72 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 12 new cases (10 confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,702 cases (3,832 confirmed and 870 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Monday reported 3,779 new statewide positive cases, 1,105 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 613,804 (554,904 confirmed and 58,900 probable). There are 18,558 cases among health care workers.

— Statewide, there are 5,905 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,145 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

— Statewide, there were 76 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 15,086, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 64%, up 1% from what had been reported.

— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 16,010. Statewide, there have been 3,238,091 people who have tested negative.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added three resident cases. The county now has 184 resident cases, 70 employee cases and 15 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

That same chart shows Venango County added one resident case. The county now has 194 resident cases, 31 employee cases and 17 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.

The chart also shows Forest County added one resident case. The county now has 66 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 51,420 resident cases and 9,219 cases among employees for a total of 60,639 cases at 1,457 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 8,470 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Area health systems

— UPMC Northwest on Monday reported the hospital had collected 7,888 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Sunday, including 1,339 tests at the hospital and 6,549 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 584 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Monday, the hospital has 32 COVID-19 in-patients.

— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 10,335 specimens of COVID-19 for testing through Sunday, including 8,724 at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,485 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Monday, the hospital has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (eight confirmed and three suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Food distribution scheduled today in Clarion

Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. today, or while supplies last. There is no requirement other than a need to receive a box from the church, which is located at 700 Wood St.

+4
Help for students
Free

Help for students

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As schools have moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the United Way of Venango County has opened several learning hubs in the county where students who are struggling with remote learning can go for assistance.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Merry Christmas!

Free

Tri-county area reports 70 new cases and 3 deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.

'Hard one to take'
Free

'Hard one to take'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The announcement earlier this month that JC Penney in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors in March deals yet another blow to a community that has seen businesses depart throughout recent years.

+3
Santa comes to town
Free

Santa comes to town

  • From staff reports

Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department helped spread the holiday spirit on Saturday.

+3
Shot in the arm
Free

Shot in the arm

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.

Free

Tri-county area reports 70 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.

Free

Tri-county area adds 83 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.

Local roadways shut down
Free

Local roadways shut down

Halyday Run Road in Oil City has been closed due to poor travel conditions.. Victory Heights Hill and Kennerdell Road in Cranberry Township have also been shut down.

'Perfect opportunity'
Free

'Perfect opportunity'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.

NWS issues winter weather alerts
Free

NWS issues winter weather alerts

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …

In their shoes
Free

In their shoes

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.

+4
Volunteer effort
Free

Volunteer effort

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.

Free

Area weekend cases hit 246

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.

+2
Knights dispatch Devils
Free

Knights dispatch Devils

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …

Free

Tri-county area reports 100 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.

Free

Area virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Free

Clarion Hospital to receive vaccine

Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.

+3
A rewarding project
Free

A rewarding project

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.

Free

Area has 96 new cases; Forest reports death

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.

+2
UPMC Northwest parade
Free

UPMC Northwest parade

  • From staff reports

A parade of vehicles went around UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday to praise the "healthcare heroes" at the hospital.

Free

Tri-county area reports 69 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.