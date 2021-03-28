HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
Among the 7,178 new cases reported over Saturday and Sunday, were 11 confirmed cases from Clarion County, eight new cases from Venango County (six confirmed and two probable), and one additional confirmed case from Forest County.
Clarion County, the state said, also reported three fewer probable cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 2,815 cases (1,801 confirmed and 1,014 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 88.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,506 cases (2,812 confirmed and 694 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 90.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,393 cases (1,337 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over the weekend, giving the county 248 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 18 new cases (14 confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,489 cases (6,704 confirmed and 1,785 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported five new cases over the weekend (two confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,648 cases (5,262 confirmed and 1,386 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 143.
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 1,012,345 (862,620 confirmed and 149,725 probable).
- Statewide, there were 48 new deaths reported over Saturday and Sunday, raising the total to 25,001.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."