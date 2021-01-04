HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 24 cases of COVID-19.
Among the 3,226 new statewide cases reported, 16 were from Venango County (12 confirmed and four probable), three from Clarion County (two confirmed and one probable) and five confirmed cases from Forest County.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,507 cases (2,086 confirmed and 421 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 48.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,098 cases (1,416 confirmed and 682 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 47.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 340 cases (302 confirmed and 38 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at four.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths on Monday, giving the county 147 total deaths.
The county also reported 41 additional cases (24 confirmed and 17 probable). Mercer County now has a cumulative total of 6,223 cases (5,126 confirmed and 1,097 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported an additional virus-related death, giving the county 85 total deaths.
The county also reported an additional 17 cases (13 confirmed and four probable). Crawford County now has a cumulative total of 5,038 cases (4,096 confirmed and 942 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 665,097 (595,596 confirmed and 69,501 probable). Of the total cases, 19,437 are among health care workers.
— Statewide there are 5,529 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, the state said, and 1,149 of those patients are in intensive care units. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, the state said.
— Statewide, there were 66 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 16,361, the state said.
— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,248, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,301,186 negative test results.
— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 70%, up 1% from what had been reported.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added four resident cases. The county now has 214 resident cases, 79 employee cases and 21 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Forest County added seven resident cases. The county now has 97 resident cases, seven employee cases and one death at one unnamed facility.
The chart shows Venango County stands at 199 resident cases, 32 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 54,465 resident cases and 9,827 cases among employees for a total of 64,292 at 1,479 facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 9,023 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 10,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Sunday, including 8,889 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,593 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has 18 COVID-19 in-patients (17 confirmed and one suspected). Five of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."