Tri-county reports 25 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
The additional deaths, according to the state, give Venango County 68 total deaths, Clarion County 67 and Forest County 11.
The state said Venango County also reported 11 new cases (10 confirmed and one probable), Clarion County reported 13 new cases (nine confirmed and four probable) and Forest County reported one new confirmed case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,963 cases (2,432 confirmed and 531 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,399 cases (1,583 confirmed and 816 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,246 cases (1,195 confirmed and 51 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths on Friday, giving the county 208 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 52 new cases (38 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,183 cases (5,802 confirmed and 1,381 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 119 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 27 new cases (18 confirmed and nine probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,691 cases (4,615 confirmed and 1,076 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 5,338 new statewide positive cases, 326 fewer than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 794,172 cases (699,171 confirmed and 95,001 probable). There are 21,979 cases among health care workers.
Statewide there are 4,758 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 851 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 193 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 20,321, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 79%, up 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 18,179. Statewide, there have been 3,533,761 negative test results.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added one resident case. The county now has 224 resident cases, 42 employee cases and 25 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Clarion County also added one resident case. The county now has 241 resident cases, 96 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
The chart shows Forest County added one death. The county now has 117 resident cases, 24 employee cases and six deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 60,899 resident cases and 11,425 cases among employees for a total of 72,324 cases at 1,528 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 10,212 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,178 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 9,456 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,764 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has five COVID-19 in-patients (four confirmed and one suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."