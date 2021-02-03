Tri-county reports 26 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
The additional deaths bring Venango County's total deaths to 77 and Clarion County's to 75.
The state said Venango County also reported 12 new cases (five confirmed and seven probable), Clarion County reported nine new cases (two confirmed and seven probable) and Forest County reported five new cases (four confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,136 cases (2,563 confirmed and 573 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,520 cases (1,668 confirmed and 852 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,341 cases (1,289 confirmed and 52 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 17.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death on Wednesday, giving the county 226 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 19 new cases (eight confirmed and 11 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,555 cases (6,078 confirmed and 1,477 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 26 new cases (11 confirmed and 15 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,996 cases (4,817 confirmed and 1,179 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 130.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 3,168 new statewide positive cases, 1,242 fewer than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 853,616 cases (741,617 confirmed and 111,999 probable). There are 23,257 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 3,281 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 669 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 143 new virus-related deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 21,955, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in individuals age 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Forest County has added three deaths and three resident cases. The county now has 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 20 deaths at one unnamed facility.
That same chart shows Venango County has added four resident cases. The county now has 232 resident cases, 45 employee cases and 29 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
The chart shows Clarion County has subtracted one resident case and added one death. The county now has 240 resident cases, 98 employee cases and 39 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 63,621 resident cases and 12,250 cases among employees for a total of 75,871 cases at 1,549 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 11,568 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,457 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 9,692 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,829 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, the hospital has five COVID-19 in-patients (four confirmed and one suspected).
— Statistics from the state, area health care systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
BHS vaccine clinics
Butler Health System said it continues to deploy vaccine clinics, including in Clarion, and that appointments are limited by doses received from the state Department of Health:
— Group “1A,” as defined by the state, is eligible to receive the vaccine. Scheduling continues to open or close as vaccines become available or used up.
— Any individual receiving a first dose through BHS will receive a second dose as well. The second dose typically is scheduled at the time of the first dose. The state allocates the second dose distribution separate from the first dose distribution.
— Clarion Hospital is working with Clarion County officials to assist scheduling and vaccinating the elderly, and individuals particularly at high risk and who don't have access to the internet.
For more information, go to butlerhealthsystem.org or health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus.