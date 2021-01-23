Tri-county reports 29 new cases; 3 deaths

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.