Tri-county reports 29 new cases; 3 deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

The additional deaths, according to the state, give Venango County 69 total deaths, Clarion County 68 and Forest County 12.

The state said Venango County also reported 20 new cases (13 confirmed and seven probable) and Clarion County reported nine new cases (seven confirmed and two probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,983 cases (2,445 confirmed and 538 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,408 cases (1,590 confirmed and 818 probable).

Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 1,246 cases (1,195 confirmed and 51 probable).

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death on Saturday, giving the county 209 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 61 new cases (50 confirmed and 11 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,244 cases (5,852 confirmed and 1,392 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 120 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 26 new cases (12 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,717 cases (4,627 confirmed and 1,090 probable).

Statewide statistics

- The state on Saturday reported 5,785 new statewide positive cases, 447 more than the number reported Friday, raising the cumulative total to 799,957 cases (703,908 confirmed and 96,049 probable). There are 22,119 cases among health care workers.

Statewide, there are 4,169 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 822 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

- Statewide, there were 205 new deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 20,526, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in individuals age 65 or older.

- The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 79%.

- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 18,338. Statewide, there have been 3,546,910 negative test results.

Care facilities

- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with 224 resident cases, 42 employee cases and 25 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.

That same chart continues to show Clarion County with 241 resident cases, 96 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Forest County, according to the chart, stands at 117 resident cases, 24 employee cases and six deaths at one unnamed facility.

- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 61,355 resident cases and 11,522 cases among employees for a total of 72,877 cases at 1,528 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

- The state said there are a total to 10,217 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

State to resume PEUC payments

HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.

Free

Tri-county reports 29 new cases; 3 deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

+6
Busy night on the hardwood
Free

Busy night on the hardwood

Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.

Free

Tri-county reports 25 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

Free

Clarion Hospital has site to give vaccinations

  • By Rodney L. Sherman Clarion News Editor

CLARION — Clarion Hospital will open its first large-scale, COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building near the Clarion Mall.

Free

Prison logs more than 800 virus cases

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count — this time more than 800 — to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-20-21

BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47; Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44; Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 54, OT; Clarion 62, Union 28; West Middlesex 35, Lakeview 32

+3
High marks at Oil City
Free

High marks at Oil City

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Tuesday was the first day some Oil City School District students were back in their classrooms for in-person learning under a hybrid model school board members approved last week.

Free

Tri-county virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

+2
Fiber line damaged
Free

Fiber line damaged

  • From staff reports

An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.

+2
Woman pulled from river
Free

Woman pulled from river

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

An Oil City woman was treated for hypothermia after she was rescued Thursday morning from the Allegheny River in Oil City.

+2
Rockets swim past Knights
Free

Rockets swim past Knights

Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the…

Free

Trump impeached in historic second charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

Free

Trump impeached in historic second charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

Free

Tri-county reports 132 new virus cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.

Free

Tri-county area reports 51 cases; new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango and Clarion counties each.

Free

Area reports 52 new cases; 2 new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Free

Biden calls on mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “just simple decency” as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.