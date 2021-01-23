Tri-county reports 29 new cases; 3 deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
The additional deaths, according to the state, give Venango County 69 total deaths, Clarion County 68 and Forest County 12.
The state said Venango County also reported 20 new cases (13 confirmed and seven probable) and Clarion County reported nine new cases (seven confirmed and two probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,983 cases (2,445 confirmed and 538 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,408 cases (1,590 confirmed and 818 probable).
Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 1,246 cases (1,195 confirmed and 51 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death on Saturday, giving the county 209 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 61 new cases (50 confirmed and 11 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,244 cases (5,852 confirmed and 1,392 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 120 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 26 new cases (12 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,717 cases (4,627 confirmed and 1,090 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Saturday reported 5,785 new statewide positive cases, 447 more than the number reported Friday, raising the cumulative total to 799,957 cases (703,908 confirmed and 96,049 probable). There are 22,119 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 4,169 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 822 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
- Statewide, there were 205 new deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 20,526, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in individuals age 65 or older.
- The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 79%.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 18,338. Statewide, there have been 3,546,910 negative test results.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with 224 resident cases, 42 employee cases and 25 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
That same chart continues to show Clarion County with 241 resident cases, 96 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, according to the chart, stands at 117 resident cases, 24 employee cases and six deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 61,355 resident cases and 11,522 cases among employees for a total of 72,877 cases at 1,528 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said there are a total to 10,217 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."