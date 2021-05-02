Tri-County reports 3 deaths, 120 cases over past week

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
The additional virus-related deaths reported from Venango County raises its total deaths to 93 and the death reported from Clarion County raises its total deaths to 91.
Among the 22,852 new cases reported from Monday through Sunday were 62 cases from Venango County (47 confirmed and 15 probable), 49 cases from Clarion County (35 confirmed and 14 probable) and nine cases from Forest County (seven confirmed and two probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,781 cases (2,997 confirmed and 784 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,068 cases (1,986 confirmed and 1,082 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,411 cases (1,353 confirmed and 58 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over the past week, giving the county 254 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 118 new cases (79 confirmed and 39 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 9,176 cases (7,169 confirmed and 2,007 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 99 new cases (60 confirmed and 39 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,071 cases (5,530 confirmed and 1,541 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 147.
Statewide statistics
— The additional statewide positive cases reported over the last week raise the cumulative total of cases to 1,156,758 (973,655 confirmed and 183,103 probable).
— Statewide, there were 287 new deaths reported since last Sunday, raising the total to 26,275.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Friday, shows Venango County added one resident case, Clarion County added one resident case and subtracted one employee case, and Forest County added one resident case over the past week.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 329 resident cases, 54 employee cases and 34 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 247 resident cases, 109 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was updated Saturday shows there are now 70,714 resident cases and 14,807 cases among employees for a total of 85,521 cases at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said as of Saturday there are a total of 13,111 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
— According to the state, 8,650,780 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered through Sunday. They include 29,053 in Venango County, 22,592 in Clarion County and 5,672 in Forest County.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."