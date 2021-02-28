HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Among the 3,361 new cases reported Saturday and 1,945 new cases reported Sunday were 18 from Venango County (15 confirmed and three probable), 12 from Clarion County (seven confirmed and five probable), and two confirmed cases from Forest County.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,352 cases (2,713 confirmed and 639 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 83.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,694 cases (1,727 confirmed and 967 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 83.

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,380 cases (1,326 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 21.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 240 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 32 new cases over the weekend (26 confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,042 cases (6,430 confirmed and 1,612 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported 26 new cases over the weekend (20 confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,360 cases (5,071 confirmed and 1,289 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 136.

Statewide statistics

- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 931,642 (801,745 confirmed and 129,897 probable).

- Statewide, there were 132 new deaths reported Saturday and 21 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 24,021.

Care facilities

- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows Clarion County reported one new virus-related death and one additional resident case.

Clarion County, the state said, now has 243 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Venango county, the state said, added 19 resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 312 resident cases, 50 employee cases and 32 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.

Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.

- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated on Saturday shows there are now 66,835 resident cases and 13,059 cases among employees for a total of 79,894 cases at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

- The state said as of Saturday there are a total of 12,435 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

