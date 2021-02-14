HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
Among the 4,088 new cases reported Saturday and 2,571 new cases reported Sunday were 23 from Venango County (14 confirmed and nine probable), 10 from Clarion County (eight confirmed and two probable), and seven confirmed cases from Forest County.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,248 cases (2,636 confirmed and 612 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 78.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,592 cases (1,702 confirmed and 890 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,366 cases (1,312 confirmed and 54 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over the weekend, giving the county 236 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 56 new cases over the weekend (36 confirmed and 20 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,822 cases (6,273 confirmed and 1,549 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths over the weekend, giving the county 135 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 29 new cases over the weekend (19 confirmed and 10 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,178 cases (4,950 confirmed and 1,228 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 894,915 (773,614 confirmed and 121,301 probable).
- Statewide, there were 113 new deaths reported Saturday and 24 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 23,096.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 19,885 the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,768,106 negative test results.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday shows no new cases were reported at tri-county area facilities.
Venango County, the state said, stands at 253 resident cases, 46 employee cases and 30 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 237 resident cases, 105 employee cases and 41 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 22 deaths at one unnamed facility.
- As of Saturday, Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are 65,387 resident cases and 12,680 cases among employees for a total of 78,067 cases at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state on Saturday said a total of 12,000 deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."