Tri-county reports 49 cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.
The additional deaths reported raise Forest County's total deaths to 19, according to the state.
Among the 3,930 new cases reported Saturday and 4,717 new cases reported Sunday were 25 from Venango County (14 confirmed and 11 probable), 13 from Clarion County (seven confirmed and six probable), and 11 additional cases from Forest County (10 confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,184 cases (2,594 confirmed and 590 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 77.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,562 cases (1,688 confirmed and 874 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 76.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,352 cases (1,299 confirmed and 53 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over the weekend, giving the county 231 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 70 new cases over the weekend (63 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,679 cases (6,180 confirmed and 1,499 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over the weekend, giving the county 133 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 33 new cases over the weekend (30 confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,069 cases (4,875 confirmed and 1,194 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 870,321 (754,240 confirmed and 116,081 probable).
- Statewide, there were 157 new deaths reported Saturday and 71 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 22,467.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 19,432 the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,701,028 negative test results.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."