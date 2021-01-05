HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 62 cases of COVID-19.
Among the 8,818 new statewide cases reported, 34 were from Venango County (30 confirmed and four probable), 20 were from Clarion County (14 confirmed and six probable) and eight were from Forest County (seven confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,541 cases (2,116 confirmed and 425 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 48.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,118 cases (1,430 confirmed and 688 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 47.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 348 cases (309 confirmed and 39 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at four.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, giving the county 149 total deaths.
The county also reported 55 additional cases (44 confirmed and 11 probable). Mercer County now has a cumulative total of 6,278 cases (5,170 confirmed and 1,108 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported an additional 34 cases (19 confirmed and 15 probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 5,072 cases (4,115 confirmed and 957 probable).
The county's total number of deaths stands at 85.
Statewide statistics
— The additional statewide positive cases reported Tuesday raise the cumulative total of cases to 673,915 (602,875 confirmed and 71,040 probable). Of the total cases, 19,731 are among health care workers.
— Statewide there are 5,630 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, the state said, and 1,182 of those patients are in intensive care units. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 185 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 16,546, the state said.
— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,297, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,315,134 negative test results.
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 70%.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added four employee cases and one resident case. The county now has 215 resident cases, 83 employee cases and 21 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added two employee cases and one resident case. The county now has 200 resident cases, 34 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
The chart shows Forest County added one employee case and subtracted two resident cases. The county now has 95 resident cases, eight employee cases and one death at one unnamed facility.
Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 54,956 resident cases and 10,042 cases among employees for a total of 64,998 at 1,482 facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 9,079 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."