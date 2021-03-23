Tri-county reports 7 cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Clarion County, the state said, reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable), Venango County reported two new cases (one confirmed and one probable), and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,778 cases (1,774 confirmed and 1,004 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 87.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,494 cases (2,804 confirmed and 690 probable). The county's total deaths stands at 89.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,390 cases (1,334 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Polk State Center
According to the state Department of Human Services, Polk State Center now has no active resident cases among its 180 residents. Last week, DHS reported fewer than five active resident cases. The facility continues to have fewer than five active employee cases among its 664 staff members.
There are 113 cumulative resident cases, 174 cumulative employee cases and fewer than five resident deaths, DHS reported.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death Tuesday, giving the county 246 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported seven new probable cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 8,418 cases (6,664 confirmed and 1,754 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 15 new cases (seven confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,612 cases (5,242 confirmed and 1,370 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 141.
Statewide statistics
- The state on Tuesday reported 3,515 new statewide positive cases, 1,937 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative to 991,950 cases (846,966 confirmed and 144,984 probable). There are 26,144 cases among health care workers.
- Statewide, there are 1,577 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 335 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
- Statewide, there was 39 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 24,828, the state said.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added one resident case.
Venango County, the state said, now has 324 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 245 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 68,928 resident cases and 14,105 cases among employees for a total of 83,033 cases at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 12,843 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
- Of the 5,235,140 doses of vaccine allocated through March 27, the state said, 4,416,744 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 14,618 in Venango County, 15,933 in Clarion County and 2,761 in Forest County.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."