HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced eight new virus-related deaths and 75 additional cases were reported from the tri-county area.

Venango County, the state said, reported five of those deaths, raising the county's total deaths to 53. Clarion County reported the other three deaths, raising its total to 50.

The state said Venango County also reported 35 new cases (14 confirmed and 21 probable) and Clarion County reported 37 new cases (14 confirmed and 23 probable).

Forest County, the state said, reported three additional cases (one confirmed and two probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,576 cases (2,130 confirmed and 446 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,155 cases (1,444 confirmed and 711 probable).

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 351 cases (310 confirmed and 41 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at four.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, giving the county 152 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 45 new cases (16 confirmed and 29 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,323 cases (5,186 confirmed and 1,137 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported seven additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 92 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 46 new cases (28 confirmed and 18 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,118 cases (4,143 confirmed and 975 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Wednesday reported 9,474 new statewide positive cases, 656 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 683,389 (609,905 confirmed and 73,484 probable). There are 19,940 cases among health care workers.

— Statewide, there are 5,684 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,148 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

— Statewide, there were 368 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 16,914, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 71%, up 1% from what had been reported.

— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,336, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,326,956 negative test results.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added four resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 219 resident cases, 84 employee cases and 21 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

The chart also shows Forest County added one employee case and one death. The county now has 95 resident cases, nine employee cases and two deaths at one unnamed facility.

That same chart now shows Venango County subtracted one resident case and added two employee cases. The county now has 199 resident cases, 36 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 55,480 resident cases and 10,186 cases among employees for a total of 65,666 cases at 1,488 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 9,262 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Area health systems

— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 10,647 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 8,893 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,644 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, the hospital has 19 COVID-19 in-patients (18 confirmed and one suspected). Three of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

