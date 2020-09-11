HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced for the second consecutive day that there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 74 cases (57 confirmed and 17 probable); Clarion County stands at 107 cases (96 confirmed and 11 probable); and Forest County is firm at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable), bringing the total to 245 cases (214 confirmed and 31 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases. The county now has 619 total cases (546 confirmed and 73 probable).
The state on Friday reported 1,008 new statewide positive cases, 421 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 142,885 (138,759 confirmed and 4,126 probable). There are 10,009 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Friday breaks a string of seven consecutive days of fewer than 1,000 additional positive cases reported.
However, fewer than 1,000 new positive cases have been reported in 120 of the past 131 days.
Statewide there were 17 new deaths reported, raising the total to 7,837, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,759 resident cases and 4,727 cases among employees for a total of 26,486 at 947 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,290 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 4 and Thursday is 151,264, including 5,106 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,747. Statewide, there have been 1,652,028 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 4,978 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 3,927 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 100 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."