HARRISBURG — For the third consecutive day, the state Department of Health on Monday announced the tri-county area reported no new cases of COVID-19.
Venango County, the state said, remains at 69 cases (54 confirmed and 15 probable); Clarion County holds at 95 cases (86 confirmed and nine probable); Forest County stands at 13 cases (10 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Crawford County reported four new cases, all confirmed, pushing the county to 190 total cases. One probable case was reclassified as confirmed, giving the county 166 confirmed cases and 24 probable.
Mercer County, the state said, reported six additional cases (three confirmed and three probable). The county now has 532 total cases (464 confirmed and 68 probable).
The state on Monday reported 426 new statewide positive cases, 193 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Sunday, raising the total to 129,474 (125,822 confirmed and 3,652 probable). There are 9,341 cases among health care workers.
The last time the state announced fewer than 500 statewide positive cases reported in a single day was Aug. 17, when 384 were reported.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Monday also marks the 27th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 104th in the past 113.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there was one additional death reported Monday, raising the total to 7,579.
Care facilities
— The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,730 resident cases and 4,394 cases among employees for a total of 25,124 at 919 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said two new deaths were reported Monday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,127.
A state Department of Health email, in response to a previous inquiry from the newspaper, said the state does "regular updates to the number of long-term care facility deaths and sometimes this results in more deaths among those facilities, compared to the newly reported deaths through the Electronic Death Registration System."
Recovery rate and testing
— The state reported a statewide recovery rate of 81%, an increase of 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 17 and Sunday is 157,052, including 4,588 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,116. Statewide, there have been 1,433,364 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 1,996 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 611 tests at the hospital and 1,385 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 23 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 4,444 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 3,502 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 92 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient, who is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."